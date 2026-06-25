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Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in TürkiyeEditors' Picks

Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in Türkiye

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Dear Hornet users, We were informed of a request to remove the Hornet app from the App Store. We’re already working closely with all involved parties to better understand the situation and how we can restore the app as usual. While this work is ongoing, we’re making sure our community[…]

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Hornet Model Search 2026Editors' Picks

Hornet Model Search 2026

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🔥 Hornet’s Hottest Contest Is Back! 🔥 Do you have the looks, style, and confidence to stand out? After the huge success of the first Thailand edition in 2025, Hornet is taking the competition global with the return of Model Search Thailand and the launch of the very first Model[…]

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Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in RussiaEditors' Picks

Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in Russia

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Dear users, We were informed of a request to remove the Hornet app from the App Store. We’re already working closely with all involved parties to better understand the situation and how we can restore the app as usual. While this work is ongoing, we’re making sure our community can[…]

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Hornet Introduces Hornet Stories in MalaysiaEditors' Picks

Hornet Introduces Hornet Stories in Malaysia

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Dear users, We were recently informed of a request from Malaysian authorities to remove the Hornet app from the Malaysia App Store. We are working with the relevant parties to better understand the situation and explore how the app may be restored. While this process is ongoing, we want to[…]

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