Stories
Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in Türkiye
Dear Hornet users, We were informed of a request to remove the Hornet app from the App Store. We’re already working closely with all involved parties to better understand the situation and how we can restore the app as usual. While this work is ongoing, we’re making sure our community[…]Read more
Hornet Model Search 2026
🔥 Hornet’s Hottest Contest Is Back! 🔥 Do you have the looks, style, and confidence to stand out? After the huge success of the first Thailand edition in 2025, Hornet is taking the competition global with the return of Model Search Thailand and the launch of the very first Model[…]Read more
Hornet Temporarily Releases a New App in Russia
Dear users, We were informed of a request to remove the Hornet app from the App Store. We’re already working closely with all involved parties to better understand the situation and how we can restore the app as usual. While this work is ongoing, we’re making sure our community can[…]Read more
Hornet Introduces Hornet Stories in Malaysia
Dear users, We were recently informed of a request from Malaysian authorities to remove the Hornet app from the Malaysia App Store. We are working with the relevant parties to better understand the situation and explore how the app may be restored. While this process is ongoing, we want to[…]Read more